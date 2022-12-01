comscore 7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in New York
7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in New York

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • VIDEO COURTESY AP

  • SETH WENIG / AP A side view of the school bus involved in an accident in New Hempstead, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 1.

    A side view of the school bus involved in an accident in New Hempstead, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 1.

  • SETH WENIG / AP A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 1. Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

    A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 1. Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

RAMAPO, N.Y. >> Seven children were injured Thursday when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, the Ramapo police department said in a statement.

A bus carrying 21 children to school veered off the road, scraped against a telephone pole, hit a tree and then hit two unoccupied vehicles, police said. The bus then continued down a grassy hill, striking several trees and ultimately crashing into the house, they said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Seven children were taken to a hospital. Five of them were evaluated for minor bumps and bruises, while the other two, both 5-year-old boys, sustained injuries that were more serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

The town of Ramapo about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of New York City is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population, and the bus was carrying young boys to one of the area’s private Jewish schools.

Looking Back

