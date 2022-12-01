Column: Character education: the solution for America’s concerns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I retired from the active ministry in 2001, my perspective focused on universal moral principles as the way for seeking solutions to the justice and peacemaking issues that were overwhelming the world, America and our local communities. Read more

However, based on the following 21 years of reading, thinking, writing and living, it’s become apparent there is more than one way to understand a particular value like justice or peace or the common good, and there is disagreement about which moral principles should be dominant. For several thousand years, power and wealth have been the dominant values and have overwhelmed the gentler values of compassion, respect, responsibility, honesty, kindness, justice, peace and many others.

In addition, the excellent essay on Oct. 26 (“Building Character,” Insight, Star-Advertiser) expanded my thinking, and my perspective evolved. I’m aware that we need more civil discussions about our individual interpretations of these moral principles and how solutions to concerns like violence and fairness can be reached.

Generally, we need more conversations about character education and all of our talking needs to be more controlled and thoughtful. Some of the “hot button” issues like abortion, marriage equality and gun control raise the emotional level of most conversations and need to be handled with extra care and understanding.

There are two current examples awaiting solutions (one that’s been around — far too long — and one more recent): the housing crisis and legalizing recreational marijuana. Both issues provide layers of legalistic complexity and personal opinions.

However, with a thorough examination of the legal and moral questions, solutions will be revealed; whereas, angry conversations about who’s right lead to polarization, hostility and violence.

For instance, when agreement about the definition of affordable housing is found and when inflation is under control and when the housing market isn’t used as a barometer for a healthy economy, solutions for houselessness will be discovered. Basically, the wealthy 0.01% have too much power and must be satisfied with having less and sharing power. The combined efforts of churches and nonprofits will provide the necessary Band-Aid service, but that Herculean service won’t solve the causes of the housing crisis.

We must look deeper into the power structure of America. Using the assessment tool of the area medium income (AMI) has grossly misrepresented what the average household can afford and, tragically, doesn’t even consider those who receive a minimum wage. Character education and utilizing moral principles will balance this decision-making process.

Likewise, substance abuse concerns won’t be solved with more laws and more enforcement — but by agreement and cooperation on the best way to engage the causes: creating family stability; providing accurate information in our schools and places of worship; securing the cooperation of the media and business community; and obtaining the active support of all levels of government.

Cultural institutions must provide moral guidance and character education. Prohibition didn’t work with the abuse of alcohol, and it will take more than laws to stop the abuse of marijuana.

While moral principles may not be universal in today’s culture, the appropriate implementation of them will shape a world at peace and create communities that are safe, healthy and just; where families thrive; where individuals make good decisions, maintain good relationships and become good citizens.

Other concerns about health, education, immigration, criminal justice, the environment, access to clean water, the appropriate relationship between government and religion, and the disenfranchisement of those who are different (by gender, race, ethnicity, religion, economics) are not only interconnected but will only be solved by examining them through the lens of moral principles, careful discernment and an undergirding of America’s primary institutions.

Currently, decisions about these community concerns are controlled by those with power and wealth, whereas the voices of citizens with other moral principles are disregarded. This all means more character education by everyone.

Kailua resident John Heidel is a retired Christian minister, justice activist and interfaith advocate.