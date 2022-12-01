Letter: DeSantis’ immigration stunt inhumane, cruel

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stunts that simply throw a monkey wrench into the works get us no nearer to needed immigration reform. Read more

Stunts that simply throw a monkey wrench into the works get us no nearer to needed immigration reform. Since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal and dumping of migrants on false pretenses, he has gotten lots of media ink and air time to claim that this is the only way to get the Biden administration to act, and that what he did to the migrants was “humane.”

The Venezuelans he deposited on Martha’s Vineyard already were screened and scheduled for asylum hearings, some as early as this week. They are now thousands of miles away from where those hearings will be held. If they miss a hearing or fail to keep their contact numbers updated, they are in danger of being deported, back to the very horrors they have risked their lives to escape. Yet their handlers apparently instructed them to report their new addresses — to the wrong agency.

Playing God with the lives of desperate people for political gain is not “humane.” It is inhumanly cruel. This is not a strategy we can live with.

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

