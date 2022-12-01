comscore Federal grant will pave way for rural internet
Federal grant will pave way for rural internet

    Gov. David Ige on Wednesday announced more than $5.5 million in federal funding has been awarded to Hawaii to implement high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs.

Nearly $5.6 million in federal funding is designed to provide the first phase of high-speed internet access to “unserved and underserved” communities such as Native Hawaiian homesteads, Lanai and Molokai to create an “internet for all,” Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. Read more

