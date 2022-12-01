comscore Navy says it still doesn’t know cause of latest Red Hill leak
Hawaii News

Navy says it still doesn’t know cause of latest Red Hill leak

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com and Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO Two Naval Facilities Engineering System Command contractors placed absorbent mats on an aqueous film-forming foam spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday.

    U.S. NAVY PHOTO

    Two Naval Facilities Engineering System Command contractors placed absorbent mats on an aqueous film-forming foam spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday.

The Navy continues to conduct cleanup operations at its Red Hill fuel facility where an estimated 1,100 gallons of concentrated fire suppressant containing hazardous chemicals was released into the ground. Read more

Previous Story
Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading

Scroll Up