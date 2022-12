Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the addition of two luxury property specialists to its Diamond Head-Kahala office. Both specialists completed the rigid luxury sales criteria and the two-day comprehensive global luxury certification course offered by Coldwell Banker:

>> Realtor Susan Dacoscos has been licensed since 2010. She is also a military relocation professional, seniors real estate specialist and Realtor Institute graduate.

>> Realtor associate Claire Mori has been licensed since 2007. Mori helps clients with luxury properties from the west and east side neighborhoods.

