Sports

The Wahine bring home the top BWC volleyball awards

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM (AH MOW) / SEPT. 1 Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow was named coach of the year.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM (IGIEDE) / NOV. 5 Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede soared for a kill attempt after receiving a pass from setter Kate Lang against the CSU Fullerton Titans on Nov. 5. Igiede was named the Big West Conference player of the year and Lang, the setter of the year.

Amber Igiede admittedly doesn’t enjoy flying. That fact makes playing in Hawaii perhaps a curious choice considering the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes a round trip over the Pacific every other week in the conference season. Read more

