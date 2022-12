Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The latest news is that the Navy has spilled 1,100 gallons of toxic fire suppressant containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), aka forever chemicals, above our aquifer at Red Hill (“Toxic spill cause unknown, Navy says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1). Read more

The latest news is that the Navy has spilled 1,100 gallons of toxic fire suppressant containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), aka forever chemicals, above our aquifer at Red Hill (“Toxic spill cause unknown, Navy says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1).

The Navy’s clown-car, multivehicle pileup at Red Hill would be hilarious if it wasn’t. How does this happen? And the Navy says this most recent spill above our water was “contained.” Find me a resident in the state of Hawaii who trusts this statement, given the Navy’s history of lies.

With such a horrendous record of stewardship, should the Navy be allowed to continue to manage lands and use waters here in Hawaii?

Brooke Jones

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter