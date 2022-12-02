Letter: Pelosi deserves respect from Republicans, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, most U.S. House Republicans refused to attend Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she would step down as speaker of the House. And that’s their prerogative.

While they are licking their wounds and at the same time savoring their slim victory, it is no surprise that they did not have the heart to respect a member of Congress even if there were some disagreements along party lines.

That’s part of the political arena. Nothing personal. And to the very few GOP members who attended and who gave their thanks for serving with Pelosi, they should be commended for their gratitude and respect. It doesn’t take courage or strength to say thank you — two simple words with a powerful impact. It takes only a little effort to express gratitude to another fellow human being, setting aside personal and political feelings.

John Keala

Waianae

