Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The spilling of 1,100 gallons of a highly toxic foam is criminal (“Toxic spill cause unknown, Navy says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1). This is just the tip of the iceberg. Read more

The spilling of 1,100 gallons of a highly toxic foam is criminal (“Toxic spill cause unknown, Navy says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1). This is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Navy should be taken to court for this and many other chronic, environmentally disastrous violations. Over the decades, Pearl Harbor’s toxicity has been increasing. The under- water USS Arizona is leaking as much as nine gallons of oil per day. Multiply that times 70 years to get the degree of contamination.

Before World War II, that harbor was used by Native Hawaiians for fish gathering. It was a pristine estuary, a biologically balanced nursery for aquatic plants and animals.

Red Hill and oil leakage into Pearl Harbor are the tip of the horrid U.S. military’s toxic iceberg that stretches across lands and seas of our world.

Gary Harrold

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter