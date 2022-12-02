Schofield Barracks soldiers donate toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Members of the Schofield Barracks-based 3-4 Cavalry Squadron marched early Thursday to Ka‘ala Elementary School in Wahiawa to drop off toys for the school’s Ka‘ala Kares program.

As they assembled at the base at dawn, many wore Santa hats, and several had rucksacks adorned with Christmas decorations. 3-4 Cav’s chaplain, Capt. Lee Lee, organized the march. As the soldiers prepared to begin the march, Lee told them, “This is for the community, and you are sharing the holiday spirit.”

The Ka‘ala Kares program gathers donated toys and other gifts to give to low-income children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford gifts. Ka‘ala Principal Sam Bennett said high inflation has put strains on many families in Wahiawa whose children attend the school.

Bennett said the soldiers’ personally delivering their donations is an important gesture for low- income students.

“It shows them that our Wahiawa community, including the soldiers and families of Schofield, do care about them; we care about them,” he said.

The Army has a long relationship with Ka‘ala Elementary. Soldiers have volunteered there, supporting various programs at the school. But COVID-19 forced many volunteering efforts around the island to be put on an indefinite hold.

“Through COVID it was difficult to continue the partnership,” said Bennett. “But now that we’re back together, we’re looking forward to working with them and really appreciate their donations.”

Squadron commander Lt. Col. Joshua Suthoff said many of his soldiers live in the community and have children who go to school in the town.

“It’s nice to go do a toy drop in Wahiawa and kind of give back,” he said.