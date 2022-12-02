Schofield Barracks soldiers donate toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Soldiers with the 3-4 Cavalry Squadron ruck march to Ka‘ala Elementary School to deliver donated toys.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ka‘ala Elementary School principal Sam Bennett addresses soldiers from Schofield Barracks after they marched to the school from the base to deliver donated toys for Christmas.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Soldiers from the 3-4 Cavalry Squadron Ka’ala deliver donated toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School.
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Students at Ka‘ala Elementary School wave to soldiers from the Schofield Barracks-based 3-4 Cavalry Squadron as they return to base after delivering toy donations.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree