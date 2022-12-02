comscore Schofield Barracks soldiers donate toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School
Schofield Barracks soldiers donate toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers with the 3-4 Cavalry Squadron ruck march to Ka‘ala Elementary School to deliver donated toys.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ka‘ala Elementary School principal Sam Bennett addresses soldiers from Schofield Barracks after they marched to the school from the base to deliver donated toys for Christmas.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers from the 3-4 Cavalry Squadron Ka’ala deliver donated toys to Ka‘ala Elementary School.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Students at Ka‘ala Elementary School wave to soldiers from the Schofield Barracks-based 3-4 Cavalry Squadron as they return to base after delivering toy donations.

Members of the Schofield Barracks-based 3-4 Cavalry Squadron marched early Thursday to Ka‘ala Elementary School in Wahiawa to drop off toys for the school’s Ka‘ala Kares program. Read more

