Kaina Watson scored 13 points, Zion Donnell had 11 and Christian Togiai added 10 as No. 6 Kamehameha overpowered King Kekaulike 63-44 in the opening round of the Surfrider Holiday Classic at Kailua.

“Even though our shots weren’t falling, especially early, our defensive effort didn’t fall down. We played hard, we played aggressive and kept working,” Warriors coach Larry Park said.

Kyle Davies led Na Alii with 14 points.

The penetration of Kamehameha’s perimeter players made it tough on King Kekaulike, which cut the lead to six points before the Warriors went on a 13-3 run for a 48-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Kainoa Wade in the post, Keala Danner, they’re doing a great job there. They can catch it and score,” Park said. “Our guys understand spacing. They understand where the gaps are so they can attack and make plays for themselves and for each other.

Kamehameha will meet Kailua in the semifinal round on Friday night. The host Surfriders defeated Waipahu 76-39 in the final game of the night.

“We played Kailua in the summer league. They beat us up a little bit,” Park noted.

Kailua and Kamehameha meet in one semifinal, and Campbell and ‘Iolani meet in the other. Elsewhere, Kahuku routed Molokai on Thursday night.

Campbell 63, Damien 30

> CAM: Miles Hornage 14, Rondell Blenman-Villareal 10, Malik Jackson 10. DMS: Dillon Sevilleja 10, AJ Tufua 10.

No. 2 ‘Iolani 53, Roosevelt 32

> ROOS: Kayman Lewis 15 (3 treys). IOL: Kyle Koga 15 (5 treys)

At No. 8 Kahuku 63, Molokai 20

> KAH: Kache Kaio 13, Leonard Ah You 12 (9 reb), Ben Holakeituai 10. MOL: David Kalilikane 8.