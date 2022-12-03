Ewa Beach murder suspect charged with second-degree murder, firearms offenses

Ewa Beach murder suspect Patrick Tuputala, who had surrendered himself to law enforcement officers following a fatal shooting on Thursday at a housing complex parking lot, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Honolulu Police Department reported Tuputala’s charges, which also includes two firearms felonies. Tuputala’s bail has been set at $1 million.

On Thursday evening, Tuputala surrendered to state sheriff’s deputies near the airport. Earlier that morning, first responders were dispatched to the Palm Villas townhouses on Puamaole Street, where they found the male victim who had been shot.

The man was a resident manager at the property.