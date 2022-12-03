Ewa Beach murder suspect charged with second-degree murder, firearms offenses

Ewa Beach murder suspect Patrick Tuputala, who had surrendered himself to law enforcement officers following a fatal shooting on Thursday at a housing complex parking lot, has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Honolulu Police Department reported Tuputala’s charges, which also includes two firearms felonies. Tuputala’s bail has been set at $1 million.
On Thursday evening, Tuputala surrendered to state sheriff’s deputies near the airport. Earlier that morning, first responders were dispatched to the Palm Villas townhouses on Puamaole Street, where they found the male victim who had been shot.
The man was a resident manager at the property.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.