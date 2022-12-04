comscore Letter: Parents should keep children in school
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Parents should keep children in school

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Board of Education members can meet and plan and pass whatever plan or strategy they want, but until they get more parental buy-in, it’ll just be a piece (or book) of paper with absolutely no teeth. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Kahuku should change mascot name

Scroll Up