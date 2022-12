Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiya Mack scored 19 points, hitting three crucial free throws in overtime, as Esperanza (Calif.) hung on for a 61-53 win over Damien on Saturday at the Pa‘ani Tournament at Punahou.

The Aztecs, from Anaheim, finished the Pa‘ani tournament 4-0.

“I’m just proud of the team. We had a great first quarter, and then we stopped playing, but you’ve got to give credit to Damien. That’s a great team over there with some great players. I don’t know the young lady’s name, 14 is a great player,” Esperanza coach Jimmy Valverde said.

Theresa Anakalea, No. 14, started slowly but exploded for 29 points to rally the Monarchs from a 16-point deficit. She shot 10-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range, plus 5-for-7 at the free-throw line.

“Each first half, we don’t always bring the energy, but Coach (Mark Arquero) tells us we need to step it up and that’s what we did,” Anakalea said. “We gave it our all.”

Esperanza reached the CIF Division I final two seasons ago, Mack said. The Aztecs were 20-8 last year and lost in the first round of the state tournament.

“We had a tough season with injuries. We had COVID twice. A lot of setbacks,” Mack said. “This year, we want to win the whole thing. Everyone has the drive. We have a lot of team chemistry.”

They don’t have the same height this season, but their teamwork and skills on the perimeter are elite, particularly under duress. Damien led by five points with 1:19 left.

“I’m going to be honest, I was a little nervous at first, but our team is really good. We’re always giving 100 percent, and the good thing about our team is we work for each other. We pull through for each other. No one is selfish. We share the ball,” Mack said.

Freshman Madi Lam tallied 13 points for Esperanza despite sitting with foul trouble, and Charlotte Miller finished with 12 points on 4-for-11 3-point shooting.

The Monarchs, who moved up from Division II this year, took their first loss of the season.

“I’m proud of their resilience today. We had only seven (players), so to battle back after the slow start and be in position to win is great,” Damien coach Mark Arquero said. “It’s a learning experience, obviously, since we fell short, but we’re proud of their effort.”

Damien, ranked No. 8 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10, got 11 points from Tiare Arquero. Shastyne Selesele had 10 rebounds. Damien finished the tourney 3-1 with wins over Hilo (80-24), Leilehua (51-29) and Mid-Pacific (66-36). The Monarchs are 5-1 overall.

Damien led 49-44 after Anakalea scored on a fast break layup with 1:17 left in regulation. Mack, who was awarded a jewelry box at halftime for being the tournament’s top free-throw shooter, sank two free throws to cut the margin to three points with 54.7 seconds to go.

After a lane violation by Damien on a made free throw — negating a crucial point — Esperanza tied the game at 49 on a corner 3 by Mack with 34 seconds left.

Lam then stole a pass by Anakalea and scored on a layup for a 51-49 Aztecs lead with 19 seconds to go in regulation. Anakalea bounced back with a drive to the basket for a bucket to tie the game with seven seconds to go. With no timeouts left, Esperanza didn’t get a shot off before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

With just seven players in uniform, the Monarchs finally ran out of gas. Miller splashed a quick 3 and the Aztecs’ man-to-man defense stifled Damien. Esperanza shot just 50 percent from the free-throw line in OT, 7-for-14, but it was more than enough to finally seal the win.

In the first eight minutes, Esperanza was flawless and Damien was flawed. The Aztecs’ halfcourt press forced the Monarchs into seven first-quarter turnovers. Mack had all five of her steals as Esperanza zoomed to an 18-2 lead late in the first quarter.

Damien turned it around in the second quarter, breaking the press and attacking the rim. Damien got into the bonus and Anakalea hit five of her six foul shots, scoring 12 points as the Monarchs pulled within 27-24 by halftime.

Anakalea connected on a 27-foot 3-pointer, then Arquero splashed a 26-footer to keep Damien close. Meanwhile, Esperanza went cold from deep, shooting 0-for-6 from the arc in the third quarter. Anakalea’s steal and layup tied it at 37 with three minutes left in the third.

Arquero hit another 3 to give Damien its first lead, 42-41, early in the fourth quarter. After a pair of baskets, Damien had a 47-44 lead.

The Monarchs never went into delay mode in the final two minutes. Esperanza took advantage, regaining the lead with a 7-0 run.

Mack plans to treat her new jewelry box like a trophy.

“I have a few other awards in my room, so I think I’m going to add it to that,” she said.

No. 6 Punahou 53, Moanalua 26

Davina Li led the Buffanblu (6-1) with 12 points. Shania Moananu added 11 points.

Braylee Riturban scored 10 points to pace Moanalua (5-4).

Punahou finished 3-1 in the tournament (6-1 overall).

Hilo 27, Punahou I-AA 24

Braylee Riturban scored 16 points and Jamie Smith tallied 11 as the Vikings (2-3) won their first game in the tournament.

Sierra Nakata led Punahou I-AA with nine points.

Mid-Pacific 40, Leilehua 23

Dorthea Yoakum poured in 19 points, including 7-for-10 at the free-throw line, to lead the Owls (4-4). Maile Bellevou hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.