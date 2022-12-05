Letter: Are people with guns a well regulated militia?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Are people with guns a well regulated militia?

Please allow me to quote that very famous Second Amendment in our Bill of Rights: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Are the people seeking permits to bear arms in public places part of “a well regulated Militia”? What well regulated Militia might that be? Do rules concerning the right to carry a gun in public places qualify as “well regulated”? And have all these people been sworn in as part of a militia?

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

