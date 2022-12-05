Letter: Disrespect shown by Democrat Pelosi, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree that it was disrespectful for all those who could but would not attend U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she would step down as speaker of the House (“Pelosi deserves respect from Republicans, too,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 2).

I remember another disrespectful moment, when Pelosi stood in front of Congress and tore in half a State of the Union address made by then-President Donald Trump.

Both moments were shameful displays of disrespect by Democrats and Republicans alike.

It saddens me to see grown adults behave like schoolchildren.

Make a difference. Show respect for someone you share a difference of opinion with.

This small seedling of an effort will grow, I promise you.

We can shape future politicians over the course of a generation by our individual, nondivisive actions today.

Trish Lopez

Waimanalo

