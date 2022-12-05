Editorial | Letters Letter: Gun-free zones won’t make anyone safer Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Beware! Gun-free zones are a dangerous fantasy (“Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Beware! Gun-free zones are a dangerous fantasy (“Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Historically, criminals ignore these laws, assuring that no armed, law-abiding citizens will be within these malls and churches to resist them. How many times have people been saved by an armed citizen, violating the gun-free rule, who surprised and terminated the unsuspecting shooter? These laws are simply a pointless, potentially dangerous “feel good” folly. John Corboy Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Climate action needed now, for sake of isles’ youth