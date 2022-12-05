Letter: Gun-free zones won’t make anyone safer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Beware! Gun-free zones are a dangerous fantasy (“Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30).

Historically, criminals ignore these laws, assuring that no armed, law-abiding citizens will be within these malls and churches to resist them.

How many times have people been saved by an armed citizen, violating the gun-free rule, who surprised and terminated the unsuspecting shooter?

These laws are simply a pointless, potentially dangerous “feel good” folly.

John Corboy

Mililani

