Hawaii has been a place of spectacular beauty, with the stunning display of volcanic fire and now the annual arrival of winter surf. Enjoyment of Mauna Loa’s eruption has been largely undimmed by concerns of safety, given the distance between the lava flow and population centers, except for the one gathered on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

On Oahu, a similar crowd has been making the North Shore trek to see the famous waves. Nature’s power must be respected as well as admired, however. Get those photos, but at a safe distance.