comscore ASB to pay EPA $30K for illegal cesspool
Hawaii News

ASB to pay EPA $30K for illegal cesspool

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

American Savings Bank has agreed to pay a penalty of more than $30,000 for an illegal large-capacity cesspool at its former branch in Kealakekua that was in violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act, plus more, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Read more

Previous Story
‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign for University of Hawaii breaks records

Scroll Up