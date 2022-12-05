comscore Fishing council questions monument’s spillover benefits
Fishing council questions monument’s spillover benefits

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A portion of Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument is seen from Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, as it comes in for a landing at Henderson Field.

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is again challenging the reported benefits of the Papaha­naumokuakea Marine National Monument — this time by directly questioning the legitimacy of a recent study on the spillover effects the monument’s expansion area has on marine life. Read more

