Scoreboard – Dec. 5, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Mililani at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow).