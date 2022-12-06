Letter: Build stadium from shipping containers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Watching the World Cup, I heard a commentator mention that one of the seven stadiums being used was made from 974 shipping containers. He then remarked that after the World Cup is over, the stadium will be dismantled and can be shipped anywhere in the world and reconstructed.

I urge Gov. Josh Green to look into this prospect for replacing Aloha Stadium. Think outside the box!

Gregory Poole

Mililani

