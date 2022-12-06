Editorial | Letters Letter: Build stadium from shipping containers Today Updated 6:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Watching the World Cup, I heard a commentator mention that one of the seven stadiums being used was made from 974 shipping containers. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Watching the World Cup, I heard a commentator mention that one of the seven stadiums being used was made from 974 shipping containers. He then remarked that after the World Cup is over, the stadium will be dismantled and can be shipped anywhere in the world and reconstructed. I urge Gov. Josh Green to look into this prospect for replacing Aloha Stadium. Think outside the box! Gregory Poole Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project