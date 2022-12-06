Letter: Children always needed mental health care

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It wasn’t long ago when we didn’t dare mention that our children were having panic attacks. Read more

It wasn’t long ago when we didn’t dare mention that our children were having panic attacks. After COVID-19, making sure our children feel safe is suddenly important, when in actuality children’s mental health has been declining for decades.

Everyone is pointing their fingers at COVID-19 and the lockdown, saying that’s the reason our children are anxious and depressed. Yet for years we have ignored them and told them they’re at fault. Though we can’t change that past, we need to at least acknowledge that we’ve played some part in this mess, and look forward and help our kids with their mental health.

Leilani Smith

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter