A fun, tasty twist on the classic pecan pie

All the richness of pecans, buttery and crisp in the cookie crust, candied in the gooey filling, run through this pie. In this take on a classic, standard pie dough is swapped for pecan sandie dough. It’s not only tastier with its nuttiness, it also doesn’t require rolling.

You can simply pat it into the pan and into a round for the top. For a toastier flavor and a little more crunch, bake the pecans first in a 350-degree oven until fragrant and a shade darker.

Pecan Sandie Pie

Ingredients for the crust:

• 3/4 cup/80 grams pecans, lightly toasted if you’d like

• 1 2/3 cups/209 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup/34 grams confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1/2 cup/114 grams cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus more for the pan

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 2 ounces/56 grams dark, milk or white chocolate

Ingredients for the filling:

• 1 cup/350 grams dark corn syrup

• 3/4 cup/165 grams packed dark brown sugar

• 3 tablespoons/42 grams unsalted butter, melted and cooled

• 3 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1 tablespoon rye or other whiskey (optional)

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1 1/2 cups/160 grams finely chopped pecans, lightly toasted if you’d like

Directions:

Make the crust: Pulse the pecans in a food processor until coarsely ground. Add the flour, confectioners’ sugar and salt, and pulse until the nuts are very finely ground. Add the butter and pulse until fully incorporated, then add the egg and vanilla, and pulse just until the dough comes together in large clumps.

Butter the bottom and sides of a standard (not deep-dish) 9-inch pie plate. Take about two-thirds of the dough (300 grams) and press into an even layer against the bottom of the plate and up the sides to form a 1/3-inch-thick crust along the sides. The top of the dough should extend just over the inside edge of the rim. Refrigerate until firm. Meanwhile, position 1 rack on the lowest level of the oven and 1 near the top. Heat the oven to 325 degrees.

While the oven heats, prepare the remaining one-third of the dough (about 165 grams). Pinch off a 1-inch ball of dough and refrigerate it in case you need to patch any cracks in the crust. Press the rest of the dough into a round disk on a sheet of parchment paper. If it is very sticky, refrigerate it until it’s easy to roll. If it isn’t too sticky, place a piece of plastic wrap over it and roll it into a 7-inch round. You also can pat it into a 7-inch round if you don’t have a rolling pin. Freeze on the parchment on a baking sheet until firm but not extremely hard.

Cut the dough into 4 even strips, then cut 4 even strips at an angle, starting the cuts from the end points of the first set of strips. You want to create 2 diamonds in the middle and 8 triangles with curved edges surrounding them. (Or get creative and cut whatever shapes you’d like.) Refrigerate until firm.

Line the dough with a sheet of crumpled parchment paper. (Crumpling helps it lie flat against the dough.) Fill the lined dough to the top with pie weights, such as dried beans. Bake on the lowest rack until golden at the edges and dry, about 25 minutes. Remove the parchment with the pie weights and return the empty shell to the oven. Bake until golden brown at the edges and set on the bottom, 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool while you prepare the filling. If there are any cracks in the dough, gently press pieces of the reserved dough into them. Be sure to patch everything, but you don’t need to bake the shell by itself again.

Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk the corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, eggs, rye (if using), vanilla and salt until smooth. Stir in the pecans. Pour the filling into the crust and bake on the lowest rack until set, 40 to 45 minutes, tenting with foil if the top or crust get too dark. It may still wobble a bit but shouldn’t jiggle.

Meanwhile, lift the refrigerated dough shapes off the parchment and place them back down, spacing them 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake on the upper rack while the pie bakes until golden brown at the edges, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool completely. (The pecan sandies can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.)

Cool the pie completely. (The whole pie can be covered and refrigerated for up to three days before topping.)

Melt the chocolate (in a microwave-safe bowl stirring every 20 seconds or in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water). If you’d like, dust the tops of some or all of the cooled pecan sandies with confectioners’ sugar. Generously spread melted chocolate on the bottoms and arrange the shapes on top of the cooled pie. Let the chocolate set. Serve immediately or let stand at room temperature for up to eight hours.

Total time: 2 hours, plus chilling, makes one 9-inch pie.