This simple recipe uses any variety of sweet potato (uala). It’s roasted then mashed with coconut milk and a touch of salt to make a side dish or dessert.

It may reminds you of kulolo, the sticky, wonderful dessert made from taro (kalo) and coconut. Many like the potato smashed thoroughly like poi, but you could also leave in some chunks for texture. What a satisfying dish.

Sweet Potato Pudding (Koele Palau)

Ingredients:

• 2 medium-sized sweet potatoes (uala)

• 1 cup coconut cream, substitute coconut milk

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• Optional: 2 teaspoons sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Wash potatoes and prick with a fork or knife. Bake potatoes on a foil-covered baking sheet or pan until tender, about 1 hour. Remove skin and mash with a fork or potato masher, but keep a small piece to use as the garnish. Add coconut milk and salt. Taste. Add sugar, if desired. Serve hot, at room temperature, or cold as a side dish or as dessert.

Serves 2-4.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.