An easy gravy to make early

You usually need gravy to aid the turkey, moisten the potatoes, douse the stuffing. But traditionally it’s made at the last minute, after the turkey has been removed from the roasting pan. Here’s a secret: There’s no need to make gravy right before serving. You can make it up to five days ahead. Then, as you reheat it, whisk in the turkey pan drippings for extra flavor. The result is every bit as good as last-minute gravy — and far less crazy-making.

Make-Ahead Gravy

Ingredients:

• 1 stick butter

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1/2 cup flour

• Salt and pepper

• 4 to 5 cups rich stock, warmed

• Turkey drippings and giblets (optional)

Directions:

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, then add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent, about

5 minutes. Sprinkle the flour on the onions, stirring constantly, and cook until flour is golden to brown. Adjust heat so mixture does not burn.

Gradually whisk in 4 cups stock until mixture thickens and is smooth. If it is too thick, add liquid. Cool, cover and chill.

When ready to serve, reheat mixture over low heat, stirring. Scrape bottom of turkey pan and add drippings or giblets to gravy. Taste and adjust seasoning, then serve.

Total time: 20 minutes, makes 5-6 cups.