Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Celebrate this season at Deck. with its special Christmas menu that will be available 4 p.m. to close Dec. 24-25. Read more

Celebrate this season at Deck. with its special Christmas menu that will be available 4 p.m. to close Dec. 24-25. To start off with appetizers, the delectable menu offers fresh ahi sashimi (market price), crab-crusted diver scallops ($32) and braised pork belly bao ($23). Next up, there are delicious options for entrées including the twice-cooked rack of lamb ($48), which is accompanied by Okinawan sweet potato mash, seasonal vegetables, Kona coffee demi-glace and fresh herbs. The surf and turf ($65) boasts a filet mignon with bing cherry reduction and Chilean sea bass with a sizzled ginger-scallion sauce served over saffron risotto and roasted Hamakua mushrooms and bok choy. Lastly, the seared achiote duck breast ($36) is served with polenta and crispy Brussels sprouts. Holiday-themed drinks will also be available through Dec. 31.

Visit deckwaikiki.com or call 808-556-2435 for reservations.

A sweet new treat arrives in waikiki

Global gelato empire Gelatissimo had its grand opening at Waikiki’s Royal Hawaiian Center on Dec. 1. It is well-known around the world — with locations in Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, India, China and Bangladesh — for its imaginative flavors and traditional techniques. Gelatissimo has delicious choices such as chunky New York cheesecake and wicked double chocolate brownies for the whole family to enjoy. Meanwhile, the “Tastes of Hawaii” collection comprises flavors like dragon fruit, lychee, guava and piña colada. There are also plenty of vegan and allergy-friendly choices.

For more information, visit gelatissimo.com.

Slurp up these new specials

Colder weather has finally hit Hawaii and what better way to warm up than with Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya’s new seasonal dishes. The tonkotsu tan tan ($15.50) features thick noodles served with tonkotsu broth, ground pork, spicy takana, corn and green onions. Pair it with the eatery’s other novel dish, the chicken kawa ($6.99), which are crispy chicken skins with a house-made seasoning and ponzu. Patrons can find these new offerings at any of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya locations in Ala Moana Shopping Center, Pearlridge Center and Kapolei Marketplace.

For dessert, stop by Tanaka Ramen’s sister business, MangoMango Dessert, to indulge in its new seasonal Oreo mille crepe cake ($12) and coco mille crepe cake ($10).

For more information, visit tanakaramen.com.

Holidays at the Kahala

Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort has returned with its fresh-baked Kahala Christmas stollen just in time for the holidays, and it’s now available while supplies last. At $38 per loaf, this wrapped holiday treat makes the perfect present for all your gift-giving needs. Order online and pick up at Plumeria Beach House.

That’s not all The Kahala has in store for the holidays. Expect a myriad of events for the whole family to enjoy. Its Teddy Bear Tea at The Veranda takes place 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 23-24. Keiki and their ohana can indulge in delicious snacks, cookies and treats from the hotel’s iconic afternoon tea menu. Then, Plumeria Beach House offers a Christmas Eve dinner buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music by Kings Kalohelani.

The restaurant will also have a Christmas brunch and dinner buffet as well.

Visit kahalaresort.com/holidays-2022 for more information.