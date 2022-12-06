Lighter than air

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to soufflés, most people think of the iconic dessert, but soufflé pancakes are a (kind of) new thing. These airy, almost dessert-like dishes are like pillowy clouds with a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Soufflé pancakes are especially popular in Japan, but are becoming more widespread on Oahu.

Soufflé pancakes differ from traditional ones in that egg whites are beaten to make a meringue (egg whites and egg yolks are separated). Once the egg whites are beaten, they’re folded gently into the rest of the pancake batter, resulting in that signature fluffiness. Like standard pancakes, they’re often served with fruits, maple syrup and whipped cream.

Here’s where you can find soufflé pancakes on Oahu:

Cloud Nine Cafe Hawaii

Cloud Nine Cafe Hawaii (1221 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 111) offers a variety of Japanese-style soufflé pancakes, described as tasting like “cottony clouds in your mouth.”

Soufflé pancakes come in flavors like original butter and maple syrup, brown sugar cream with tapioca boba, chocolate cream with Oreo chips, salted cream cheese with macadamia nut, and coconut cream banana brûlée. The latter is the cafe’s newest flavor — the coconut cream is made with coconut milk, and sliced bananas are topped with sugar and caramelized. The creation is finished with caramel syrup and powdered sugar.

If you want a sweet-and-savory combo, go for the soufflé sunrise, which is served with Spam, barbecue sauce, sunny side-up egg, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and honey mustard sauce. These pancakes are made to order and usually take about 20 minutes, but the wait is well worth it.

Call 808-739-9988 or visit cloud9cafehi.com.

Waikiki Leia

Waikiki Leia (3050 Monsarrat Ave.) used to be a popular wedding destination pre-pandemic, but its restaurant area is open to the public and specializes in fusion cuisine.

Soufflé pancakes are available on the lunch menu (four pieces per order), and on the breakfast menu as well (three pieces per order). Each order comes with fresh berries, whipped cream and three housemade sauces. Their light texture and fluffy consistency makes them perfect for sharing.

Call 808-735-5500 or visit waikikileia.com.

Deck.

Tokyo-style pancakes are one of the most popular dishes on the brunch menu at Deck. (150 Kapahulu Ave.), a scenic restaurant with Diamond Head views in Queen Kapiolani Hotel.

“We’ve had the pancakes on the menu since 2019,” says event sales/PR manager Kokomo Chikuse. “It was a popular hit at our location in Japan and we wanted our local fans to enjoy them, too.”

These pancakes are made from ricotta cheese and topped with homemade whipped butter and maple honey.

“The pancakes (with whipped butter and maple honey) are already flavorful in and of themselves, but you have the option to make it more special with add-ons like haupia crème anglaise and fresh berry compote,” Chikuse says.

Call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

Sun Tea Mix

Kakaako-based Sun Tea Mix (400 Keawe St. Ste. 107) specializes in smoothies and fruit teas, but the aesthetically pleasing business also offers soufflé pancakes and other desserts. Soufflé flavors range from strawberry and brown sugar boba to Biscoff and the current seasonal flavor.

Biscoff features a combination of Lotus Biscoff with the cafe’s special sauce, resulting in a creamy texture with a bit of crunch. Meanwhile, the festive soufflé pancake features a peppermint cheese sauce and holiday icing.

Call 808-219-5749 or visit sunteamix808.com.

Sunny Days

Sunny Days (3045 Monsarrat Ave.), which recently reopened, offers two types of soufflé pancakes. Choose from Very Berry — a colorful mix of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, served with whipped cream and maple syrup — and Caramel Banana. The latter is served with bananas, granola, caramel and whipped cream.

Call 808-367-0059 or visit sunnydays-cafe-hanafru.com.

Cream Pot

Known as “the original soufflé pancakes restaurant,” Cream Pot (444 Niu St.) features a variety when it comes to its signature menu item. Choose from soufflé pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry coulis; bananas with warm, dark, salted caramel sauce; fresh berry compote and maple syrup; and mixed berries with strawberry coulis.

Be sure to check the chalkboard to see the specials of the day. Recently, the brunch spot offered s’mores soufflé pancakes with bananas, marshmallows, granola and chocolate and caramel sauces, and strawberry soufflé pancakes with lemon cream.

The restaurant offers validated parking at Waikiki Monarch Hotel.

Call 808-429-0945 or visit creampothawaii.com.

WESTMAN Cafe + Lounge

Recently opened WESTMAN Cafe + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) offers a variety of brunch entrées, and its Big Island honey soufflé pancakes are already a customer favorite.

“We wanted to include soufflé pancakes on the menu because they’re not something a lot of places on Oahu offer,” explains Ryan Ko, vice president of operations. “Soufflé pancakes are extremely temperamental; however, we find that when they’re done right, they’re extremely delicious.”

The cafe’s Big Island honey soufflé pancakes are light, fluffy and airy. They’re served with the cafe’s special cheese cream — which is blended in house — along with a fresh fruit compote (choice of pineapple/mango or mixed berry), freshly sliced bananas and real maple syrup. Each order takes at least 25 minutes to make, but Ko confirms they’re worth the wait.

“The pancakes are hand-whisked to order until the meringue is nice and fluffy,” he says. “This helps to create the perfect, airy texture. A lot of love and attention goes into making each pancake, and like all great things, they take time. I feel the subtle flavors of honey and vanilla that are worked into the pancake really help to make our soufflé pancakes stand out.”

Call 808-922-1500 or follow the business on Instagram (@westmancafe).