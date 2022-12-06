Lava-viewing restrictions to be enforced

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY USGS
Watch a live webcam video of the Mauna Loa eruption from Fissure No. 3.
U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist measured how fast the lava was flowing Monday. On average, the velocity of lava within the channel is estimated at nearly 32 feet per second. A panoramic image shows the Fissure 3 lava channel Monday at a high elevation on Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone.