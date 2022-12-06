comscore Lava-viewing restrictions to be enforced
Hawaii News

Lava-viewing restrictions to be enforced

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY USGS

    Watch a live webcam video of the Mauna Loa eruption from Fissure No. 3.

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist measured how fast the lava was flowing Monday. On average, the velocity of lava within the channel is estimated at nearly 32 feet per second. A panoramic image shows the Fissure 3 lava channel Monday at a high elevation on Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist measured how fast the lava was flowing Monday. On average, the velocity of lava within the channel is estimated at nearly 32 feet per second. A panoramic image shows the Fissure 3 lava channel Monday at a high elevation on Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone.

A majority of spectators at the new volcano viewing area stay next to their vehicles to view the Mauna Loa lava flow, but some are straying from the traffic hazard mitigation route and trespassing into closed areas, officials say. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Fong and Daniel Chong

Scroll Up