Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: No. 1 Maryknoll will face more tests By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Maryknoll collected nine of 13 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Spartans improved to 6-0 with a 57-30 win over Kapolei last week. They will play No. 6 Mililani on Thursday, followed by Kamehameha-Maui on Friday and Moanalua on Saturday at the Moanalua Invitational. 'Iolani (7-0) remained at No. 2, garnering two first-place votes. The Raiders posted a win over Kaiser, then defeated Roosevelt, Campbell and Kailua for the Surfrider Holiday Classic title. Punahou (4-0) posted double-digit margins of victory over Lahainaluna, Leilehua and Mililani last week to remain at No. 3. Defending state champion Saint Louis (6-0) kept rolling with wins over Moanalua, Mililani and Honokaa at the James Alegre Invitational. The fourth-ranked Crusaders travel to the Kapaa Invitational this week. Kailua moved up two notches to No. 5 after victories over Waipahu and Kamehameha. Campbell landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. The Sabers lost to 'Iolani, 54-45, in the Surfrider Holiday Classic semifinals, then edged Kamehameha 48-47 for third place. The Pete Smith Classic will be next week, Dec. 12-14. The boys 'Iolani Prep Classic begins on Dec. 16 and will conclude on Dec. 21. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Dec. 5, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (9) (6-0) 125 1 > def. Kapolei 57-30, Monday > next: vs. Mililani, Thursday, 5 p.m. > next: vs. KS-Maui, Friday, 3:15 p.m. > next: at Moanalua, Saturday, 4:45 p.m. 2. 'Iolani (2) (7-0) 111 2 > def. Kaiser 64-42, Monday > def. Roosevelt 53-32, Thursday > def. Campbell 54-45, Friday > def. No. 7 Kailua 64-50, Saturday > next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. > next: vs. Mililani, Friday, 8:30 p.m. > next: vs. Kailua, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. 3. Punahou (1) (4-0) 101 3 > def. Lahainaluna 80-41, Thursday > def. No. 9T Leilehua 57-43, Friday > def. Mililani 74-56, Saturday > next: at Aiea, Wednesday, 7 p.m. > next: Kaimuki tournament, Thursday 4. Saint Louis (1) (6-0) 99 4 > def. No. 9T Moanalua 48-33, Thursday > def. No. 5 Mililani 33-26, Friday > def. Honokaa 72-54, Saturday > next: at Kapaa, Thursday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. Waiakea, Friday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. Kohala, Saturday, 10 a.m. > next: vs. Kapaa, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. 5. Kailua (8-2) 54 7 > def. Waipahu 76-39, Thursday > def. No. 6 Kamehameha 48-36, Friday > lost to No. 2 'Iolani 64-50, Saturday > next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:45 p.m. > next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Friday, 5 p.m. > next: vs. "Iolani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. 6. Mililani (4-2) 53 5 > def. McKinley 58-20, Thursday > lost to No. 4 Saint Louis 33-26, Friday > lost to No. 3 Punahou 74-56, Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 5 p.m. > next: vs. 'Iolani, Friday, 8:30 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. 7. Leilehua (2-2) 45 9-T > def. Mid-Pacific 71-29, Thursday > lost to No. 3 Punahou 57-43, Friday > def. Carson (Canada) 65-60, Saturday > def. McKinley 67-26, Saturday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday 8. Campbell (7-3) 41 NR > def. University 45-41, Monday > def. Damien 63-30, Thursday > lost No. 2 'Iolani 54-45, Friday > def. No. 6 Kamehameha 48-47, Saturday > next: at Kahuku, Monday (vs. Sierra, Calif., Dec. 12) 9. Kamehameha (4-2) 40 6 > def. King Kekaulike 63-44, Thursday > lost to No. 7 Kailua 48-36, Friday > lost to Campbell 48-47, Saturday > next: vs. Kailua, Thursday, 6:45 p.m. > next: vs. Moanalua, Friday, 6:45 p.m. > next: vs. Mililani, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. 10. Kahuku (2-0) 31 8 > def. Molokai 63-20, Thursday > won at Kapolei 51-31, Saturday > next: vs. Campbell, Monday (vs. Kapolei, Dec. 12) No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 9-T). Also receiving votes: Moanalua 5, Kapaa 4, Roosevelt 3, Kamehameha-Maui 2, Baldwin 1. Previous Story Jerry Campany: Women might see monetary incentive in pugilistic pursuits Next Story Scoreboard – Dec. 6, 2022