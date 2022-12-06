Boys basketball top 10: No. 1 Maryknoll will face more tests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll collected nine of 13 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Spartans improved to 6-0 with a 57-30 win over Kapolei last week. They will play No. 6 Mililani on Thursday, followed by Kamehameha-Maui on Friday and Moanalua on Saturday at the Moanalua Invitational.

‘Iolani (7-0) remained at No. 2, garnering two first-place votes. The Raiders posted a win over Kaiser, then defeated Roosevelt, Campbell and Kailua for the Surfrider Holiday Classic title.

Punahou (4-0) posted double-digit margins of victory over Lahainaluna, Leilehua and Mililani last week to remain at No. 3.

Defending state champion Saint Louis (6-0) kept rolling with wins over Moanalua, Mililani and Honokaa at the James Alegre Invitational. The fourth-ranked Crusaders travel to the Kapaa Invitational this week.

Kailua moved up two notches to No. 5 after victories over Waipahu and Kamehameha.

Campbell landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. The Sabers lost to ‘Iolani, 54-45, in the Surfrider Holiday Classic semifinals, then edged Kamehameha 48-47 for third place.

The Pete Smith Classic will be next week, Dec. 12-14. The boys ‘Iolani Prep Classic begins on Dec. 16 and will conclude on Dec. 21.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 5, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (9) (6-0) 125 1

> def. Kapolei 57-30, Monday

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

> next: at Moanalua, Saturday, 4:45 p.m.

2. ‘Iolani (2) (7-0) 111 2

> def. Kaiser 64-42, Monday

> def. Roosevelt 53-32, Thursday

> def. Campbell 54-45, Friday

> def. No. 7 Kailua 64-50, Saturday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

> next: vs. Mililani, Friday, 8:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Punahou (1) (4-0) 101 3

> def. Lahainaluna 80-41, Thursday

> def. No. 9T Leilehua 57-43, Friday

> def. Mililani 74-56, Saturday

> next: at Aiea, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: Kaimuki tournament, Thursday

4. Saint Louis (1) (6-0) 99 4

> def. No. 9T Moanalua 48-33, Thursday

> def. No. 5 Mililani 33-26, Friday

> def. Honokaa 72-54, Saturday

> next: at Kapaa, Thursday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Waiakea, Friday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Kohala, Saturday, 10 a.m.

> next: vs. Kapaa, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

5. Kailua (8-2) 54 7

> def. Waipahu 76-39, Thursday

> def. No. 6 Kamehameha 48-36, Friday

> lost to No. 2 ‘Iolani 64-50, Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:45 p.m.

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Friday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. “Iolani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

6. Mililani (4-2) 53 5

> def. McKinley 58-20, Thursday

> lost to No. 4 Saint Louis 33-26, Friday

> lost to No. 3 Punahou 74-56, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Friday, 8:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

7. Leilehua (2-2) 45 9-T

> def. Mid-Pacific 71-29, Thursday

> lost to No. 3 Punahou 57-43, Friday

> def. Carson (Canada) 65-60, Saturday

> def. McKinley 67-26, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday

8. Campbell (7-3) 41 NR

> def. University 45-41, Monday

> def. Damien 63-30, Thursday

> lost No. 2 ‘Iolani 54-45, Friday

> def. No. 6 Kamehameha 48-47, Saturday

> next: at Kahuku, Monday (vs. Sierra, Calif., Dec. 12)

9. Kamehameha (4-2) 40 6

> def. King Kekaulike 63-44, Thursday

> lost to No. 7 Kailua 48-36, Friday

> lost to Campbell 48-47, Saturday

> next: vs. Kailua, Thursday, 6:45 p.m.

> next: vs. Moanalua, Friday, 6:45 p.m.

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

10. Kahuku (2-0) 31 8

> def. Molokai 63-20, Thursday

> won at Kapolei 51-31, Saturday

> next: vs. Campbell, Monday (vs. Kapolei, Dec. 12)

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 9-T).