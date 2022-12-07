Fire damages Kakaako businesses

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that damaged a consignment surf shop and a snack business in Kakaako early today.

Twelve units with 45 firefighters responded to the fire at 762 Queen St. shortly after 1:35 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke emanating from a commercial warehouse, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

When flames spread and breached the rooftop, firefighters exited the structure and battled the blaze from the outside of the warehouse.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 6:10 a.m. and extinguished it shortly before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Two businesses, Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks and Used Surfboards Hawaii, sustained damage in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.