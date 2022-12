Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nurses all across the U.S., and especially in Hawaii, are burned out, underappreciated and underpaid. Nurses’ work is life or death, and the fact that the nursing crisis is being disregarded is outrageous and dangerous. Read more

A report by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said that there are now more than 1,700 openings for nurses, nursing assistants and nurse aides (“Hawaii’s shortage of health care workers worsens,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16). More and more nurses have been leaving their jobs due to stress and unacceptable work conditions. Although health care workers in Hawaii are the second-highest paid health care workers in the country, Hawaii is one of the most expensive places to live. These salaries are still not enough.

Large employers must begin to pay nurses what they deserve as well as crack down on the mistreatment of nurses. The shortage of health care workers, especially nurses, is a huge crisis in Hawaii and is being generally ignored. We must pay more attention, and help our phenomenal nurses.

Rosabella Mediati

Kailua

