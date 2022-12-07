comscore Letter: Preserve net metering to help with future costs
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Preserve net metering to help with future costs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

I advocate retaining net metering. I pay for electrical consumption through the solar energy system that I paid a lot of money for back in 2012, which includes mandatory electrical upgrades and the interest on the loan. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Navy’s changing story on video

Scroll Up