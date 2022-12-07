comscore Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park releases footage of endangered seabird fledgling
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park releases footage of endangered seabird fledgling

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK Slater and his handler, Michelle Reynolds, detected the burrow of an endangered akeake at Mauna Loa, which was documented on camera about a month before the Nov. 27 eruption.

    Slater and his handler, Michelle Reynolds, detected the burrow of an endangered akeake at Mauna Loa, which was documented on camera about a month before the Nov. 27 eruption.

A fledgling band-rumped storm petrel, or akeake, emerged from its burrow high up the slopes of Mauna Loa about a month before the eruption began Nov. 27. Read more

