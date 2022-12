Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Texas-based Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground Tuesday on its ninth residential development in Kakaako.

Ulana Ward Village, a 41-story tower, will provide 697 units for moderate- income Hawaii households. The tower will add open green space to the neighborhood through the creation of a new public park and children’s play area.

Hughes Corp. has a master plan to produce around 4,500 homes in 16 towers at Ward Village.

“Breaking ground on Ulana is a pivotal step forward as we continue to expand Honolulu’s homeownership opportunities for kamaaina,” said Doug Johnstone, Hawaii president of Howard Hughes. “The delivery to our local residents of almost 700 homes reinforces our commitment to contributing to our state’s housing solutions.”

Ulana Ward Village, which was launched with a lottery earlier this year, was 96% presold as of Sept. 30. The project is forecast to generate over $100 million of shared equity proceeds that will support the Hawaii Community Development Authority’s affordable- housing initiatives over the next generation.

Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu opened the groundbreaking with a Hawaiian blessing.

Ulana Ward Village includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences featuring modern interiors and ocean, mountain and city views. The residences were designed by AHL, InForm Design Inc. and PBR Hawaii. The units will be complemented by amenities such as reservable indoor- outdoor gathering areas, a fitness center, barbecue cabanas and a dog park.

Hughes Corp. marked the milestone by contributing $15,000 to the Trust for Public Land to enhance its “Parks for People” program and support its efforts to create and revitalize urban parks to improve health and quality of life for Hawaii’s communities.

Hughes Corp. also gave $15,000 to the McKinley High School Foundation, creating scholarship opportunities for local high school students.