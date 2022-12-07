UNLV rolls past UH men’s basketball team to remain unbeaten

UNLV repelled a Hawaii rally for a 77-62 basketball victory tonight in Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The Rebels won their ninth in a row to remain as one of 10 unbeaten NCAA Division I teams. The Rainbow Warriors fell to 5-3.

The ’Bows closed to 54-46 on Harry Rouhliadeff’s 3 with 9:02 top play.

After the teams traded baskets, senior guard Luis Rodriguez hit a 3 to start in scoring the Rebels’ next eight points to widen the margin to 65-51 lead. Rodriguez finished with a game-high 18 points. Former UH guard Justin Webster hit three 3s and contributed 13 points for the Rebels.

Kamaka Hepa led the ’Bows with 15 points and Beon Riley came off the bench to score 12 points and grab eight rebounds. Noel Coleman, who entered averaging 17.4 points, was confined to six points on 2-for-10 shooting, including 0-for-6 from behind the arc.

The ’Bows will play host to Saint Francis on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.