Letter: Make those responsible drink Red Hill water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every week or two the public hears new reports regarding the Red Hill water contamination issue. Read more

Every week or two the public hears new reports regarding the Red Hill water contamination issue. Reports allude to new developments, medical updates, lawsuits by military families, new time schedules, denials, new spills, plans for alternate use of the facilities, and so on.

I would recommend that those responsible should be required to drink the water from the contaminated water distribution system until a positive all-clear is issued.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter