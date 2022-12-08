Editorial | Letters Letter: Make those responsible drink Red Hill water Today Updated 12:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Every week or two the public hears new reports regarding the Red Hill water contamination issue. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Every week or two the public hears new reports regarding the Red Hill water contamination issue. Reports allude to new developments, medical updates, lawsuits by military families, new time schedules, denials, new spills, plans for alternate use of the facilities, and so on. I would recommend that those responsible should be required to drink the water from the contaminated water distribution system until a positive all-clear is issued. Cyrus Siu Kaunakakai, Molokai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: West Side shouldn’t keep hosting landfill