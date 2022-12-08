comscore Hawaii daily average COVID cases up after Thanksgiving
Hawaii daily average COVID cases up after Thanksgiving

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies on June 16 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The daily average of COVID-19 cases rose the week after Thanksgiving in Hawaii, a possible indication of uptick in weeks to come as newer and more evasive omicron subvariants gain ground. Read more

