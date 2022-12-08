Honolulu’s Mid-Pacific virtual academy plans $750K expansion
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE
Students of the Global Exchange Academy at Mid- Pacific Institute participated in a service-learning project in Waimanalo in the spring.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree