Jenna Waki finished with 18 points and eight assists and Mandi Kawaha added 16 points, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team fell short against UNLV 77-74 in an exhibition game Wednesday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole contributed 14 points for the Vulcans, who led 41-29 at halftime.

Desi-Rae Young scored 24 points for UNLV.

UHH’s VerHage an academic All-American

Hawaii Hilo forward Grace VerHage was named on Tuesday a College Sports Communicators Academic second-team All-American for women’s soccer.

VerHage, a fifth-year transfer from Otsego, Mich., maintained a 3.98 cumulative grade point average. She led the PacWest in goals per game (0.786) and points per game (1.79) this season for the Vulcans, who claimed their second consecutive conference title.

Last season, VerHage also made the Academic All-America second team at Ferris State, where she earned a bachelor’s of science in finance with minors in international business and French.

Hilo women’s soccer staff best in West

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coaching staff, led by Gene Okamura, was named the West Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday.

The Vulcans repeated as PacWest champions and finished 13-1-3.

The Hawaii Hilo assistants are Jordan Zand, Landon Salvador, Paul Regrutto, George Ichimaru, Chloe Nishioka and Keani Shirai.

Vulcan hoops pair honored for defense

Hawaii Hilo basketball players Nadjrick Peat and Kamalu Kamakawiwoole on Monday were named PacWest Men’s and Women’s Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Peat, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Alexandria, Jamaica, combined for six blocks and 16 rebounds in victories over Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade. He also scored 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting.

Kamakawiwoole, a 5-11 senior, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a 70-52 victory over Chaminade. The Kalani graduate finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in an overtime loss to Hawaii Pacific.