Moanalua tops Kahuku in OIA girls basketball opener

In the OIA East, change is good for Moanalua and Anuenue.

Moanalua got 16 points from Rheanna Nobleza and 14 from Braylee Riturban in a 46-34 win over Kahuku on Tuesday night to open the OIA girls basketball regular season.

Nobleza scored 14 of her 16 in the first half, connecting on three treys in the opening quarter.

“Up until last night a lot of our shots were not falling. Our shooters found their shots on opening night, which makes great progress,” Moanalua coach Kirk Ronolo said. “If we can continue to make progress like this throughout the season, I like our chances.”

Kahuku is one of the tallest teams in the league, but struggled at the free-throw line, hitting just 6-for-20. Mele Taumoepeau led the Lady Raiders with 12 points.

“Kahuku is a great program and they are always a tough team. This year, they are big and intimidating, so last night’s win was a good confidence builder for my girls,” Ronolo said.

Moanalua is 5-4 in nonconference play. Last week, Na Menehune lost to CIF Division I powerhouse Esperanza and No. 3 Punahou at the Pa‘ani Tournament. On Thursday. they begin play in the ‘Iolani Classic.

Elsewhere in the OIA, Anuenue opened the regular season with a 55-9 win over Kaimuki.

On Thursday, the ‘Iolani Prep Classic girls tournament tips off with the nation’s No. 1 team, Incarnate Word (Mo.), in an 8 p.m. matchup with Campbell.

The tourney includes perennial Hawaii powerhouse Konawaena (4-2) against South Medford, which is ranked No. 17 in the OSAA 6A rankings. That game begins at 3:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Damien (5-1) will meet CIF powerhouse Carondelet, which finished last season No. 8 in the MaxPreps California rankings.

Host ‘Iolani (7-0), the two-time defending state champion, plays Moanalua at 6:30 p.m.

In boys hoops, the Kaimuki Invitational and Moanalua Invitational also start on Thursday. At Kaimuki, the host team will meet McKinley at 3:30 p.m., followed by Leilehua and Mid-Pacific at 5 p.m., Kapolei and Punahou at 6:30 p.m., and Kahuku and Saint Louis I-AA at 8 p.m.

At Moanalua, two neighbor island teams are part of the eight-team field. Kamehameha-Maui battles ‘Iolani at 3:15 p.m., followed by Mililani and Maryknoll at 5 p.m., Kamehameha and Kailua at 6:45 p.m. and Kamehameha-Hawaii and Moanalua at 8:30 p.m.

On the Garden Island, the Kapaa Invitational also tips off on Thursday with games at Wilcox Gymnasium and Kapaa’s gym. The field is comprised of Kohala, Seabury Hall, Le Jardin, Waipahu, Island, Waiakea, Waimea, University and host Kapaa.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Lahainaluna 46, @ Kamehameha-Maui 34

In the MIL, it still appears to be a two-team race for the Division I girls basketball crown with Lahainaluna and Maui posting decisive wins in week two of their regular season.

Lahainaluna (5-3, 2-0 MIL) went upcountry and had a 20-point lead before fending off Kamehameha-Maui. Center Tavina Harris led the Lady Lunas with 15 points and guard Chaland Pahukoa added 13. All-State guard Ledjan Pahukoa finished with nine points.

Shanti Visaya led the host Warriors with 11 points.

No. 10 Maui 52, King Kekaulike 24

Jordyn Luna scored 13 points and Kiana Manuel added 12 for the Sabers.

Maui (5-2 overall) evened its MIL mark at 1-1 after losing at Lahainaluna, 48-43, to open the regular season last week.

Kapaa 85, @ Kauai 33

Meanwhile, the Warriors had five players in double figures to open the KIF season on Monday. Kapaa was impressive at the Jesse Baugh Classic in mid-November, pushing Damien to the limit before losing, 50-48. One of their top players is Olivia Malafu, sister of standout football player Solomone Malafu.