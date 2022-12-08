comscore Moanalua tops Kahuku in OIA girls basketball opener
Moanalua tops Kahuku in OIA girls basketball opener

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Moanalua got 16 points from Rheanna Nobleza and 14 from Braylee Riturban in a 46-34 win over Kahuku on Tuesday night to open the OIA girls basketball regular season. Read more

