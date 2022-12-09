comscore Firefighters extinguish residential building fire in Palolo
Firefighters extinguish residential building fire in Palolo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 16, 2018

    STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 16, 2018

    Honolulu firefighters extinguished a residential building fire on 10th Avenue in Palolo this afternoon.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a residential building fire in Palolo this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about 12:40 p.m. for a fire near 1638 10th Ave.

Firefighters responded a few minutes later to find “heavy black smoke” coming from a three-story residential building behind the Number One Store, HFD officials said.

No one was in the building when firefighters arrived and they extinguished the blaze at around 1:20 p.m.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to those who were displaced from the fire.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire and no smoke detectors were seen inside the house, officials said.

