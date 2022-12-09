LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava remains stalled

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
____
The lava flow from Fissure No. 3 on Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii island remains stalled this morning.
Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said there are active flows upslope above the 10,000-foot elevation.
Visitors are reminded that areas adjacent to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Old Saddle Road and near the lava flow are closed for public safety.
No communities are currently at risk.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.