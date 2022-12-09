LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava remains stalled

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

The lava flow from Fissure No. 3 on Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii island remains stalled this morning.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said there are active flows upslope above the 10,000-foot elevation.

Visitors are reminded that areas adjacent to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Old Saddle Road and near the lava flow are closed for public safety.

No communities are currently at risk.