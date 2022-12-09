comscore LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava remains stalled
LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava remains stalled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:25 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY USGS A screenshot from 7:53 a.m. today shows Fissure No. 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano.

    COURTESY USGS

    A screenshot from 7:53 a.m. today shows Fissure No. 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano.

The lava flow from Fissure No. 3 on Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii island remains stalled this morning.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said there are active flows upslope above the 10,000-foot elevation.

Visitors are reminded that areas adjacent to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Old Saddle Road and near the lava flow are closed for public safety.

No communities are currently at risk.

