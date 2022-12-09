Editorial | Letters Letter: Gun regulations help keep violence down Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I think guns and small firearms should be well-regulated and still let people defend themselves. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I think guns and small firearms should be well-regulated and still let people defend themselves. I think we have a low gun violence rate here in Hawaii because of regulations. Who do the gun-rights advocates perceive to be this huge menace we need to defend ourselves against? To quote the old comic strip Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Phil Robertson Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Green will introduce new sense of urgency