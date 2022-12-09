Letter: Gun regulations help keep violence down

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think guns and small firearms should be well-regulated and still let people defend themselves. Read more

I think we have a low gun violence rate here in Hawaii because of regulations.

Who do the gun-rights advocates perceive to be this huge menace we need to defend ourselves against?

To quote the old comic strip Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Phil Robertson

Kailua

