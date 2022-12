Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2020, the U.S.’s first nationwide coral status report found that reefs were in “fair” shape, but vulnerable to damage from land-based pollution, overfishing and heating ocean waters. Some relief may come from two measures in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., paired up on the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, adding more than $45 million to funding for nationwide initiatives. And, seeking innovation, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, introduced the Coral Reef Sustainability Through Innovation Act, to support coral health prize competitions.