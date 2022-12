Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Sunday, the 50th Honolulu Marathon will take place, approaching a half-century of being one of the most inclusive and popular races of its kind. The golden anniversary (the first run was Dec. 16, 1973) will be celebrated for the next year, with special plans being made for the series of clinics attended by runners-in-training.

Marathon founder Jack Scaff died in September. He was honored last month in a memorial at Aloha Stadium. Even if he’s there in spirit on Sunday, runners will be missing their trainer-in-chief.