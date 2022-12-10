comscore LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa’s reduced eruption poses no threat
LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa's reduced eruption poses no threat

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 11:44 am
    During a Friday morning flight, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists noted a reduced output of lava at Fissure 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The reduced eruption activity continues today.

    The Mauna Loa eruption lava flow map as of Friday morning.

Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues today but with a significant reduction of lava and volcanic gas emissions, scientists said.

“At 7 a.m., a lava pond replaced the fountains at the Fissure 3 vent. The pond fed short lava flows that extended only 1.6 miles from the vent but are already stagnating,” the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in its 9:12 a.m. update.

HVO scientists said the main flow that earlier this week was threatening Daniel K. Inouye Highway remains stalled 1.7 miles from the roadway. The active vent today is further up the mountain and is no threat to the highway, also known as Saddle Road, or any communities, they said.

“The significance of the reduced lava flow is not yet clear,” HVO said, noting that eruptions commonly “wax and wane or pause completely.”

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

