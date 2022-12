Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

1. President Joe Biden releases notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for a basketball player.

2. Biden releases Mohammed bin Salman from responsibility for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

These are unforgivable and unfathomable foreign policy giveaways.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter