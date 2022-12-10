Letter: Understand why people voted for Donald Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I look forward to the complete findings of the congressional committee assigned to determine how the events of Jan. 6, 2021, came to happen. Read more

I look forward to the complete findings of the congressional committee assigned to determine how the events of Jan. 6, 2021, came to happen. The main stated purpose is to find out all and to make sure it never happens again.

That’s all well and good. What might be more important is to find out how 70 million adults in America chose to vote for such a terribly flawed, immoral, seditious, self-serving and extremely dangerous human being that is Donald Trump. He brought out the worst in us.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter